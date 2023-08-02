John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$425.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.86 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.48. 207,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.15.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.