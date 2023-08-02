J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $172.07. 5,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,861. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J&J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $127.80 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.55.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JJSF. Benchmark upped their price objective on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after buying an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

