J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.55. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $176.50.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Institutional Trading of J&J Snack Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 580,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $22,557,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after buying an additional 73,883 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,196,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,171,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

