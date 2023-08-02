JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

JFrog Stock Down 4.2 %

JFrog stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,800. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.48 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $181,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 523,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,873,072.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,256,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,927,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 203.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 109,189 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 50.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 139,587 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,937,000 after purchasing an additional 168,242 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 12.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

