JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,652,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,954. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

