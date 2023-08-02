JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.05-$0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.2 %

JBLU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 19,470,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,533,459. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,737 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 807,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after purchasing an additional 804,077 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

