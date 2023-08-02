JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.71 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 29,652,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

