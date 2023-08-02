JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 19,455,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,296. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 827,433 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.