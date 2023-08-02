JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JetBlue Airways

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 1,330,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $5,545,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3,787.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 828,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 807,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,459,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,945,000 after buying an additional 804,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

