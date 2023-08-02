JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $8.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after purchasing an additional 827,433 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 186,250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 199,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

