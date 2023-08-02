Jerry C. Griffin Sells 529 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total transaction of $153,658.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, hitting $291.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,027. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.47. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.62 and a one year high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after purchasing an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 836,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,844,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

