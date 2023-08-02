Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 327,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 213,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after purchasing an additional 127,966 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.04. 485,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,785. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

