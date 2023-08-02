Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 895,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

