ITT (ITT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. ITT has set its FY23 guidance at $4.65-4.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.65-$4.95 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. ITT has a one year low of $64.51 and a one year high of $100.67.

ITT Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of ITT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 14.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

