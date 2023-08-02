iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $116.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

