iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. 497,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,859. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

