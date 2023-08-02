iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 349.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 24,356 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period.

IWS traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.29. 74,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

