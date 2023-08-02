iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after acquiring an additional 415,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 677,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

