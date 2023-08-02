iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after acquiring an additional 958,208 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 27,464,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,420,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.