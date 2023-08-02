iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after buying an additional 828,749 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after buying an additional 608,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.89. 524,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,402. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

