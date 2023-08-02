iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.29. 790,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,965. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average of $249.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

