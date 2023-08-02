iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 2nd Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 4.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,015 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.