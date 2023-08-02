iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.2% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $324,358,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 779.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,239,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,144,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,170,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

