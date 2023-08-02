iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:EFV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.45. 2,785,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

