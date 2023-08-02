iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EFA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,167,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643,354. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

