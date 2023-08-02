iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Mayo Clinic’s Largest Position

Mayo Clinic lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846,329 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 85.8% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.56% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $104,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after acquiring an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.31. 4,237,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,795. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

