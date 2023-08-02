iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on August 7th

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.