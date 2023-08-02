iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:IBTM)

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. 11,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,689. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC owned 0.82% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

