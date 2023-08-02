iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 458,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,071,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,702,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,907,000 after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 169,675 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 655,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 169,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 527,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTE stock remained flat at $23.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 174,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,488. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0853 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

