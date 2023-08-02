iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 136,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 79,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Free Report) by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

