iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

