iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.26% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 16,266.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,977,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,660,000 after buying an additional 3,952,790 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1,646.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 497,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,554,000 after buying an additional 469,339 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,861,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

