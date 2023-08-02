iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,074 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.4% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $34,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. 608,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

