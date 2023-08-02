iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 697,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,512,000 after buying an additional 631,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after buying an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

