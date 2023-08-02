iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.02. 652,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,611. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

