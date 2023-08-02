iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.8% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,913,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,498,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,836. The company has a market capitalization of $337.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

