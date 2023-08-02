iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,623,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after acquiring an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IBB traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.16. 525,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

