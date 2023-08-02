iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Short Interest Up 13.4% in July

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,078,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,234,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

