iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1384 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,234,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,641. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $383,399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 110,064 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 666,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,198,000 after buying an additional 173,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 41,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

