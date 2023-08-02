Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,186 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.9% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $968,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $184,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,934 shares of company stock worth $7,625,110 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.79. 1,299,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

