IRadimed (IRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. IRadimed has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.26-$1.35 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.32 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. On average, analysts expect IRadimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRadimed Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. IRadimed has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $566.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,368.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,577,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,084 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $151,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,102,121.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,005 shares of company stock worth $4,194,484 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in IRadimed by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IRadimed by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

