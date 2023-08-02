IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.20-10.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.05-15.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.45 EPS.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

IQV stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.09. 709,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,332. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 296.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

