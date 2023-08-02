IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

IQV opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.