IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.89 million. IPG Photonics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $23.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.36. 1,170,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.21.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at IPG Photonics

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $957,247.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,345,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,251,836.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,247,862. 33.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.