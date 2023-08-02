IoTeX (IOTX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.92 Million

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $172.30 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,445,607,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,445,607,447 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

