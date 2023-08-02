IOST (IOST) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. IOST has a market cap of $167.69 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

