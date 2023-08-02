Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Buys Shares of 25,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.2% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 7,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1,321.9% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,610,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.13.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

