Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aecon Group (ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE: ARE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$11.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$19.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Aecon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

Aecon Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.93. 238,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,449. The stock has a market cap of C$674.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.35. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$14.04.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.31%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.