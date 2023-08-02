Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (AESI, AFL, ALL, AMAL, AMD, AME, AMH, AQB, ARES, AROC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $21.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $27.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,200 ($15.41) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76).

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $287.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $315.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $107.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.08) to GBX 1,340 ($17.20).

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $19.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $33.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.45).

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $156.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70).

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $363.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $372.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $256.00 to $258.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $158.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80).

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $411.00 to $433.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $132.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.24).

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $351.00 to $322.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,550 ($71.25) to GBX 5,500 ($70.61).

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.75 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 970 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.58).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 215 ($2.76).

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $414.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $314.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$10.50.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $180.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $191.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$27.50.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $352.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $343.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $389.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $95.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,760 ($22.60) to GBX 1,790 ($22.98).

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($27.92) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81).

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $326.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

