Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (AESI, AFL, ALL, AMAL, AMD, AME, AMH, AQB, ARES, AROC)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 2nd:

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $74.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $74.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $154.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.50 to $21.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $36.00 to $42.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2.50 to $1.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $108.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $193.00 to $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $180.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $104.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $27.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,200 ($15.41) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76).

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $183.00 to $234.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $287.00 to $320.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $274.00 to $315.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $19.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $107.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $24.00 to $15.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00).

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49).

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,330 ($17.08) to GBX 1,340 ($17.20).

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $161.00 to $162.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target trimmed by Chardan Capital from $22.00 to $19.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $246.00 to $214.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $125.00 to $145.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $163.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $162.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $150.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$90.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$91.00 to C$97.00.

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$89.00 to C$98.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $9.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $185.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $235.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $33.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $163.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.96) to GBX 580 ($7.45).

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.75.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $16.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $156.00 to $155.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $146.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $155.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $78.00 to $89.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $62.00 to $58.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70).

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $380.00 to $363.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $366.00 to $372.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $256.00 to $258.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $152.00 to $158.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $182.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80).

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $116.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $411.00 to $433.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $130.00 to $132.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $110.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $100.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $11.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $68.00 to $57.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $23.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.24).

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $101.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $94.00 to $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $64.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $351.00 to $322.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $64.00 to $62.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $125.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $56.00 to $50.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,550 ($71.25) to GBX 5,500 ($70.61).

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $6.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.75 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $190.00 to $200.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $295.00 to $260.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 970 ($12.45) to GBX 980 ($12.58).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 270 ($3.47) to GBX 215 ($2.76).

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $414.00 to $353.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $400.00 to $314.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $37.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$13.50 to C$10.50.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $110.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) had its target price raised by Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $88.00 to $87.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $69.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $65.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $129.00 to $143.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $165.00 to $180.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $191.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.50.

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$27.00 to C$27.50.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $56.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $43.00 to $45.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $352.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $343.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $389.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $45.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $95.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,760 ($22.60) to GBX 1,790 ($22.98).

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($27.92) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81).

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$181.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$172.00.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $326.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $153.00 to $148.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $260.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

