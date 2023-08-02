Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. 3,117,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

